An avalanche occurred outside of Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah on Monday, March 27.

Sundance stated that the avalanche started on Mount Timpanogos and slid to an area outside the boundary. However, the video showed that dust and wind reached the guests of the resort.

Nobody was injured and the park is still open as the deposition never made it to the resort’s property line. Sundance thanked their ski patrol for working hard to ensure the safety of the mountain.