Green Week celebration begins with on-campus events 

“River” is a Ballard Center Peery Film. It is about a meditative look at man’s relationship, past and present, with rivers around the world. (BYU Sustainability)

BYU’s Sustainability Office began its second-ever Green Week with events across campus focused on empowering students and faculties to engage in sustainability-focused projects or activities.

“We have many events this week,” Flynn Moore, BYU sustainability coordinator said. “We have prizes that people can win if they go to all the events to get more opportunities to play.”

There will be opportunities connecting with student clubs and community partners at the Sustainability Fair. Visitors can get treats and swag at each booth. (BYU Sustainability)

Ashley Pun, the Sustainability Office communication manager, said the office plans on hosting a film screening, a gallery talk, a service project, sustainability conversations and more this week.

The office partners with the Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship, the Ballard Center for Social Impact, the Center for Service and Learning, The Museum of Art, the Office of Belonging and BYU Recycling, she said.

Pun said the Green Week events made an impact last year, and she hopes most of the participants will be returning to take part in this year’s activities.

Pun said the Student Sustainability Initiative members usually have projects and activities each semester. She has been involved in the activities for the past three years as a student, she said.

The Museum of Art is hosting two Green Week events. There will be a guided tour of the MOA’s new exhibition, Primal Forces: Earth, and an art-making session with recycled materials. (BYU Sustainability)

Although the environmental issues sound daunting at times, Vice President of the BYU Environmental Science Club Jansen Nipko emphasized the most important thing for those who want to help the environment, but are new to sustainability, is to find something that is doable for them.

For example, he said, meat-lovers can consider eating plant-based meals one day a week.

Nipko said many people think sustainability is about the earth, environment and nature. In fact, it goes for many other things including businesses and education, according to Nipko.

“Sustainability is about making choices today that make sure we have a better tomorrow,” Nipko said.