Police Beat: March 20 – March 24

BYU
Theft
March 21 — Theft of money reported at Smith Field House.
PROVO
Theft
March 20 — Property theft reported at 130 N. Freedom Blvd.
March 20 — Property theft reported at 160 E. 820 North.
March 20 — Property theft reported at 120 S. Colorado Ave.
March 21 — Property theft reported at 190 W. Center.
March 21 — Property theft reported at 800 W. 1020 South.
March 22 — Property theft reported at 160 W. 1000 North.
March 23 — Property theft reported at 110 S. University Avenue.
Narcotics Violation
March 20 — Marijuana possession reported at 110 N. Lakeshore Dr.
March 21 — Synthetic possession reported at 100 N. 500 West.
March 21 — Paraphernalia possession reported at 600 N. Independence Ave.
March 22 — Marijuana possession reported at 600 N. Independence Ave.
Assault
March 20 — Assault reported at 140 N. Locust Lane.
March 21 — Assault reported at 120 W. North.
March 22 — Threatening reported at 300 E. 900 South.