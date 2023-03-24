Video of the Day: Man survives fall after bungee cord snaps

(Kata Cheung)

A tourist survived his bungee cord snapping after jumping off of a 10-floor-high podium in Pattaya, Thailand in January.

He fell into the water after the cord snapped and had to swim out with his legs still tied together.

“It was really high so I closed my eyes. I planned to open my eyes again when I bounced back up,” said the tourist. “I realized the cord had snapped when I opened my eyes and I was surrounded by water.” The park refunded the cost of his jump as well as paid for x-ray and ultrasound scans of his intense bruising.