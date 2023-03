(@NJTEHCHERCHIAN, TMX, @DJAVIM, CNN, @njtehcherchian/ TMX, @djavim/ TMX)

A funnel cloud touched down in Montebello, California on Wednesday, March 22.

The footage shows the funnel cloud, as a result of a passing storm, carrying debris over a roof and parking lot. Later the video shows another funnel cloud formed in the distance.