Eye on the Y: Alumni run campus-wide campaign to help students receive a BYU education, Department of Math celebrates Pi Day

BYU alumni run campus-wide campaign to help students receive a BYU education

Choose 2 Give aims to raise money to help BYU students afford an education. (Photo courtesy of BYU Alumni)

BYU students, faculty and alumni held activities across campus to help raise money for the Choose 2 Give campaign from March 2-16.

The goal of the campaign is to raise money for BYU students who need help paying for their tuition. Doughnuts, kolaches and cupcakes were handed out on campus to donors who participated and a volleyball tournament was held on March 15 to raise funds for the campaign.

Donations can also be made on their website.

Math Department celebrates Pi Day

The mathmatics department organized an event to celebrate Pi Day. (Photo courtesy of the Mathematics Department) A photobooth was set up for people to dress up and use. (Photo courtesy of the Mathematics Department) Participants played plinko for the chance to win prizes. (Photo courtesy of the Mathematics Department) Pi day was celebrated by students, families and Cosmo alike. (Photo courtesy of the Mathematics Department) Students played pin the mustache on Einstein. (Photo courtesy of the Mathematics Department)

Students, families and Cosmo the Cougar came out to an event hosted by the BYU Mathematics Department to celebrate Pi Day on March 14.

Attendees participated in a pi walk, Plinko, a photo booth, pin the mustache on Einstein and more. One participant recited 775 digits of pi and won a gift card.