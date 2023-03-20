Gov. Cox signs bill to ban abortion clinics in Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference in August 2021. Following the end of Utah’s 2023 legislative session, Gov. Cox signed HB467 banning abortion clinics. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill banning abortion clinics in Utah on March 15.

The bill prohibits license renewals and licensing of new abortion clinics beginning May 2, 2023. A full ban on abortion clinics will be instituted beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

The bill does not affect hospitals’ and other qualifying medical facilities’ or clinics’ ability to perform abortions.

This bill, HB467 titled “Abortion Changes,” was introduced in the 2023 legislative session on Feb. 14. Following its final pass in congress on March 3, Cox received the bill ten days later on March 13.

Per the Utah Hospital Association, zero elective abortions took place in Utah hospitals last year. So until hospitals step up to fill this gap, Cox is incorrect. https://t.co/u3CusrAecd — Utah Abortion Fund (@UTabortionfund) March 16, 2023 (@UTabortionfund via Twitter)

Abortion law has sparked much debate in Utah since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Utah’s trigger law came into effect banning all abortions except in cases involving rape, incest and health risks to a mother or fetus.

Following a lawsuit, the trigger law was paused and abortions are legal in the state of Utah up until 18 weeks into a pregnancy.

This newly signed law provoked online conversation, many in favor and many opposed to Utah’s latest abortion legislation.

Abortion is still legal up to 18 weeks in Utah. If you are concerned about the very dark future we are headed to, support your local (@UTabortionfund) abortion fund today 👉🏽 https://t.co/6iuU7LXWHM https://t.co/xNfXSkDpoh — Shireen Ghorbani 💃🏻🙌🏽😉 (@ShireenGhorbani) March 16, 2023 (@ShireenGhorbani via Twitter)

We discussed this over and over during the session. This bill closes clinics in the state and will have the effect of limiting abortions to hospitals. Any arguments around clinics relicensing are technical and not realistic. https://t.co/4ZcnCXccZl — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) March 16, 2023 (@NateForUtah via Twitter)

Utah is going to ban abortion clinics. Many hospitals in the state refuse to provide abortion on religious grounds.



Even where it’s still legal, abortions are incredibly hard to access. This is how powerful men control women’s lives. pic.twitter.com/cEZm4yZTvt — Men4Choice (@Men_4_Choice) March 7, 2023 (@Men_4_Choice via Twitter)

According to the Utah Office of Vital Records and Statistics, abortions in Utah for Utah residents have been in decline since 1990, with 4,159 reported abortions in 1990 and 2,362 reported abortions in 2020.

This graph shows the number of reported abortions performed for Utah residents in the state of Utah from 2010-2020. Data was taken from the Utah Office of Vital Records and Statistics. (Sydni Merrill)

This graph shows the number of reported abortions performed for Utah residents within Utah County from 2010-2020. Data was taken from the Utah Office of Vital Records and Statistics. (Sydni Merrill)

Some experts are concerned that by banning abortion clinics abortions could become more difficult to obtain due to hospitals’ higher cost of care and nationwide staffing shortages.