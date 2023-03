(US EUROPEAN COMMAND)

A Russian fighter jet collided with a US surveillance drone on Tuesday, March 14, over the Black Sea.

The video shows a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel by the MQ9 Reaper drone and barely missing it. As the pilot returns to dump more fuel, they collide with the drone, and the footage is then disrupted.

After being damaged, the operators flew the drone down to international waters and remotely wiped sensitive software. Russia denied allegations of the collision.