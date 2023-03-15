Video of the Day: Search and rescue crews save sergeant stranded in slot canyon

(Video courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety)

Sergeant Brad Coleman with Washington City Police Department was rescued via helicopter after being stranded for 18 hours in the Warner Valley area on March 13.

After not returning from a biking trip with friends, Coleman’s wife called the police. Coleman was found in a ravine after being in a biking accident. He was then flown to the hospital.

A Gofundme was started to help pay for his medical bills and to thank him for his 15 years of public service.