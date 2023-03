(SARA SULLIVAN, NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETICS, CAROLINA BLITZ, @TIKTOKBDAHT)

A baby race was held during half-time at a University of North Carolina basketball game on March 4.

Baby Brexley, who only started crawling a week before the race, won a $529 check to go toward her future education. Two other infants initially took the lead before 9-month-old Brexley made her move. Her parents used their phones and watches to get her to move down the track.