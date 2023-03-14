BYU baseball get back in the win column with 7-0 rout of Utah

BYU baseball (4-10) hosted Utah (7-8) in a rivalry matchup Tuesday at Miller Park. BYU was looking to snap a four game losing streak, in which they’ve struggled on the mound, letting up and average of over 12 runs a game. Utah is coming off a 1-2 series with Pac-12 opponent, Washington, winning the final game.

Senior Austin Deming has been a difference maker for the Cougs

BYU cruised to a dominant 7-0 route of Utah to get back in the win column. Junior left handed pitcher Mason Olson led the Cougars to victory in a convincing performance, pitching four innings and allowing zero hits. BYU played 6 pitchers in total during the matchup. This was just the second time that the Utes had been held to no runs during a game.

BYU took no time in scoring, scoring a run in the first inning with no outs on the board. Austin Deming hit a sac fly RBI, allowing Ozzie Pratt to cruise home. This was Pratt’s ninth run of the season and Deming’s 17 RBI, the team’s leader in that category.

Deming continued his hot run of RBIs, getting his 18th of the year, hitting a single into left field. Freshman catcher, Bryant Ball, would score on the play. BYU would score two more runs in the third inning, with RBIs coming from Cole Gambill and later, Ryan Sepede.

Two scoreless innings were followed by Jacob Wilk smashing a solo home run, putting the Cougars up 5-0 over the Utes. After a scoreless seventh, BYU would tack on two more runs in the 8th inning. Safea Mauai hit an RBI single up the middle, letting Cole Gambill take home plate. Dawsen Hall would get BYU’s seventh run of the night, coming from a Cooper Vest RBI single.

Quick Stats

Mason Olsen: 4 IP, 2 K, 0 H, 1.93 ERA

Jacob Wilk: 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Cole Gambill: 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI

BYU will continue action tomorrow afternoon against LMU (7-8) in their conference opener. Opening pitch is set for 5 ET tomorrow at Miller Park in Provo.