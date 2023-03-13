Police Beat: March. 6 – March. 10

BYU

Disorderly

March 7 — Food being thrown from cars reported at Parking Lot 23.

Drugs

March 7 — Suspicious package seized at Heritage Halls.

Traffic Accident

March 7 — Hit-and-run reported at Parking Lot 58.

Theft

March 6 — Attempted theft reported at Wilkinson Center.

March 6 — Theft of a battery charger and five batteries reported at the Clyde Center.

Agency Assist

March 6 — Juveniles throwing snowballs reported at University Parkway.

Vehicle Burglary

March 8 — Vehicle burglary reported at Wyview Park.

PROVO

Property Theft

March 6 — Property theft reported at 170 W. 820 North Street.

March 6 — Property theft reported at 200 W. 500 North Street.

March 6 — Property theft reported at 400 S. Tri Terra Way.

March 7 — Property theft reported at 400 W. Center Street.

March 8 — Property theft reported at 200 W. 1600 North Street.

March 9 — Property theft reported at 200 N. 700 East Street.

Robbery

March 9 — Robbery reported at 800 W. 600 South Street.