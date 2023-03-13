Police Beat: March. 6 – March. 10

BYU
Disorderly
March 7 — Food being thrown from cars reported at Parking Lot 23.
Drugs
March 7 — Suspicious package seized at Heritage Halls.
Traffic Accident
March 7 — Hit-and-run reported at Parking Lot 58.
Theft
March 6 — Attempted theft reported at Wilkinson Center.
March 6 — Theft of a battery charger and five batteries reported at the Clyde Center.
Agency Assist
March 6 — Juveniles throwing snowballs reported at University Parkway.
Vehicle Burglary
March 8 — Vehicle burglary reported at Wyview Park.
PROVO
Property Theft
March 6 — Property theft reported at 170 W. 820 North Street.
March 6 — Property theft reported at 200 W. 500 North Street.
March 6 — Property theft reported at 400 S. Tri Terra Way.
March 7 — Property theft reported at 400 W. Center Street.
March 8 — Property theft reported at 200 W. 1600 North Street.
March 9 — Property theft reported at 200 N. 700 East Street.
Robbery
March 9 — Robbery reported at 800 W. 600 South Street.