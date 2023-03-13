No. 17 BYU women’s track and field completes NCAA Indoor Championships with 10 All-American honors

BYU women’s track and field concluded the indoor track season with a collection of 10 All-American honors and an overall finish of 24th.

Final Results

The distance medley relay consisting of Taylor Rohatinsky, Annalise Hart, Alena Ellsworth and Sadie Sargent took seventh with a time of 11:03.55, bringing in BYU’s fifth First Team All-American honors in the last seven seasons.

Clocking 16:38.77 in the 5,000-meters, Aubrey Frentheway finished 12th to record her first indoor All-American honor in Second Team.

Claire Seymour advanced to the 800-meters final with a semifinal fourth place finish at 2:02.92 on Friday. With her third appearance in the 800-meters final on Saturday, the senior collected her third First Team All-American Honors in the event, running 2:03.18 to finish fourth.

“I was proud of the representation we had in women’s distance events this weekend,” BYU women’s distance coach Diljeet Taylor said. “The performances from Claire and our distance medley relay team were the highlight of the weekend, as was the valuable experience our freshmen received.”

Riley Chamberlain took home Second Team All-American honors in the mile while Cailee Faulner received an All-American Honorable Mention in the pole vault.

Cierra Tidwell Allphin started day two for the Cougars finishing eighth in the women’s high jump with clearance of 1.82-meters/5-11.5. Maintaining her rank from the previous indoor season, the junior earned indoor First Team All-American honors for a second-consecutive year.

“We had really hoped that Cierra could clear 1.85m today and I know she’s a little bit disappointed but you can’t complain because this was just amazing competition,” BYU associate head coach Mark Robison said. “I thought she performed even better than she did last year and handled the circumstances very well.”

Sadie Sargent and Lexy Halladay-Lowry garnered Second Team All-American honors with respective 13th and 15th finishes in the 3,000-meters race.

“I’m looking forward to taking these women into the outdoor season,” Taylor said.

BYU’s track and field outdoor season will open on March 18 with the first meet at Stanford’s Cardinal Classic in Palo Alto, California.