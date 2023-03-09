Volunteers, students bring Old Testament tabernacle to BYU

Several students and volunteers helped bring a replica of a tabernacle from the Old Testament to BYU campus.

This tabernacle replica, located right outside the Harmon Building and just south of the Missionary Training Center, gave visitors a chance to step into the past.

The replica was built to scale, which helped give visitors a better understanding of how the tabernacles would have felt in the past.

Peter Robertson helped organize volunteers for the tabernacle, with help from his stake. He said he loved the fact that the replica was built to scale.

Robertson said, “You walk in, you see the Altar of Sacrifice and you see the tabernacle as the Children of Israel would have seen it. Rather than just hearing somebody talk about it, it’s actually experiencing it.”

He said when the volunteers understand the symbolism they are explaining, they help both the visitors and themselves to connect with the symbols.

Volunteer tabernacle host Ava Genho worked to explain the symbolism behind the tabernacle gate to visitors before they entered. “The red represents the atoning blood of Christ. Blue is representative of Heaven and the sky and being closer to God. Purple is representative of royalty,” Genho said. “All of those have to do with Jesus Christ.”

Other volunteers said the traveling tabernacle provides several unique opportunities and experiences.

“With our temples for the Church, not everyone can enter them; you have to have a recommend,” said volunteer Sarah Storm. “For this one, everyone can come and see and learn a lot. I feel like you can feel the Spirit here and it’s just a really awesome thing for people to come see.”

“Just come with an open mind, ready to learn some new stuff,” Storm said.

The tabernacle replica is open for tours on BYU campus until March 10. After that, it will move on to Cedar City, Springville and other locations.