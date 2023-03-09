Good News Thursday: World War II veteran participates in 4K walk, Hershey creates vegan Reese’s Cup, Former NFL star surprises hospital

World War II veteran participates in 4K walk

Stan Crider, a 98-year-old World War II veteran from Virginia participated in his town’s 4K event. Crider was drafted into the Navy in 1943 and is proud to have served his country, and continues to serve his community.

“I served in four major campaigns. I was a D-Day veteran from Normandy then they had a second invasion in Southern France and we did that invasion in August of 1944,” Crider said.

Stan completed the 4K walk with his niece, Donna. “I enjoyed it,” he said. “It was a good walk, a little strenuous, got me in the legs a little bit for the next couple days but a few days of walking and that’ll be gone.”

Hershey creates vegan Reese’s Cups

Hersey is set to release new plant-based peanut butter chocolates, as well as flavors including almonds and sea salt. The vegan chocolates are made with oats in place of milk. (The Hershey Company via AP)

The Hershey Co. announced that it will release its first vegan chocolates sold nationwide. Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups debut this month, while Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt will come to grocery store shelves in April.

The chocolates are made with oats instead of milk, as younger consumers are considering plant-based options.

While the new vegan chocolates will cost more than the traditional chocolates and will contain the same amount of calories, they provide an alternative for consumers who restrict animal-based products from their diet.

Former NFL star surprises staff of Michigan hospital

T.J. Duckett, former NFL star, and his wife surprised the staff at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. Shamrock Shakes were handed out with the goal to raise awareness for the Ronald McDonald House. (WILX)

Former NFL player T.J. Duckett and his wife made a surprise visit to the children’s center at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan on Monday afternoon. They handed out free McDonald’s “Shamrock Shakes” to staff members.

The couple has been involved in volunteer work with the Ronald McDonald House for over a decade. The visit created publicity for a current McDonald’s promotion: for every Shamrock Shake sold in participating Michigan locations, a quarter will be donated to the Ronald McDonald house.

The Ronald McDonald House gives local families shelter and food while their children are in the hospital. Their goal is to keep families close to their loved ones while keeping them safe.