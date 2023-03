(Jeremiah Bigelow, TMX, CNN)

Jeremiah Bigelow shot footage of a moose ramming into his brother’s snowmobile in Idaho on March 2.

His brother was waving his arms in an attempt to distract the moose from Jeremiah Bigelow. He was able to jump off moments before the moose struck his sled. The brothers followed the moose for half a mile afterward to ensure it was OK.