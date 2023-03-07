Cotopaxi Campus team prepares for Questival kickoff event after weather, communication setbacks

The BYU Cotopaxi campus team will be having their Questival kickoff event on March 8 after having to postpone it twice due to weather and miscommunication.

The original event was planned for Feb. 22, rescheduled for March 1 and rescheduled again for tomorrow.

The Cotopaxi campus team was founded in 2021, according to Cotopaxi Campus Connector Ashlee Johnson. The team approached the Ballard Center for partnership in January and was told its event plans have to get approval from the academic vice presidents, according to Jess Anderson, Ballard Center communications and marketing managing director.

“The academic vice presidents that were in charge of approving it told us they recently went to meetings with the board of directors and there was talk about discontinuing co-branded events,” Anderson said. However, the event will still take place.

The supposed policy is for all BYU campuses, including BYU—Hawaii and BYU—Idaho, Anderson said.

Co-branded events that happen on campus need to be approved, and students who win case competitions sponsored by the marketing department of the Marriott School of Business are allowed to organize events with the approval of the school administration, Anderson said.

Anderson said the university has to look at the risk when it comes to allowing an outside business to operate on campus. Although BYU has not published the actual policy, she said, it is reasonable the school board of directors decided to take a conservative approach as they recognize the inherent risk in co-branding.

Jeffrey Steadman, the director of Cotopaxi’s community engagement department, said the company is happy to work within any guidelines the university has.

Steadman said BYU is a very special place for Cotopaxi because it is where Davis Smith, the founder of the company, went to school. BYU was one of the first places he thought of when Smith created the very first Questival, so naturally it was the first place the organization thought of when they decided to let students design a Questival for themselves.

Davis Smith, founder of Cotopaxi, advertises his product on BYU campus with llamas. (Elliott Miller)

“Anyone who participates can have an incredible adventure with their team, so if anything, it’s really opened up the opportunity for us to invite even more people to be a part of Questival,” Steadman said.

Steadman said teams can get together and start the race wherever they want, rather than being confined by how many people can fit into a particular venue or being limited to just those who can only attend the event at a fixed time.

Steadman said this would be regarded as an opportunity to make Questival even more accessible to people.

The major focus of this Questival, Steadman said, is creating a memorable adventure “full of team bonding, doing good, and belly laughs,” which he said has always been the goal since the idea of a student-led Questival began.

Johnson said she started working for Cotopaxi in the fall of 2021 as the campus project manager. Her team consists of a number of students from various majors. Johnson and other team members have been involved in the Cotopaxi case competitions hosted by the Marriott School of Business.

Johnson stated the team hopes to accomplish the goal of creating a campus community tied to Cotopaxi and their mission to “Do Good.”