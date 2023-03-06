BYU
Drugs
Feb. 27 — Suspected use of a vape pen reported at Heritage Halls.
Alcohol Offense
Feb. 27 — Underage intoxication reported at Heritage Halls.
Theft
Feb. 28 — Theft of a bike reported near a Foreign Language Building.
Feb. 28 — Theft of a plant reported at Life Science Greenhouse.
Feb. 28 — Theft of laptop reported at Kimball Tower.
PROVO
Burglary
March 2 — Residential burglary reported near 600 N. 800 West.
Theft
Feb. 27 — Property theft reported near 700 W. 400 South.
Feb. 27 — Property theft reported near 200 Boulders.
Feb. 27 — Property theft reported near 140 S. 40 East.
Feb. 27 — Property theft reported near 110 E. 1080 South.
Feb. 28 — Property theft reported near 130 W. 600 South.
March 1 — Property theft reported near 300 N. Freedom Blvd.