Eye on the Y: BYU study finds that knowledge of family history can help young adults in their identity development, Students graduating from BYU Marriott’s School of Accountancy programs to receive STEM designation

BYU study finds that knowledge of family history can help young adults in their identity development

A new BYU study shows a link between knowing family history and having a strong sense of identity for young adults. (Photo courtesy of Christie Allen)

A new BYU study suggests that family history could help young adults establish a sense of identity.

Researchers surveyed 239 students, ages 18 to 20, at seven universities across the United States, and found that the large majority of young adults had high levels of knowledge concerning the history of their parents and grandparents.

The results also revealed that respondents who knew the most about their family history were more likely to have developed a healthy sense of identity.

Peter Ward, Brian Hill and Clive Haydon, from BYU’s Department of Experience Design and Management and Dennis L. Eggett, from BYU’s Department of Statistics, led the study published in the journal Genealogy on Feb. 22.

Students graduating from BYU Marriott’s School of Accountancy programs to receive STEM designation

BYU Marriott’s School of Accountancy receives a STEM designation (Photo courtesy of University Relations)

Although the program has not changed, BYU Marriott’s School of Accountancy, or SOA, is now being recognized with a STEM designation.

STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, is sought-after in the marketplace due to the necessity of such skills as the world grows increasingly electrical. For this reason, it is beneficial to the program that they receive recognition for their instruction in technological aspects of the accounting field.

“The SOA has been effectively incorporating cutting-edge technology into its curriculum for many years,” Bill Tayler, associate SOA director, said.

The program believes that this affects graduates and undergraduates of the program by showing that they are familiar with current technologies and have a future-oriented mindset.

The program hopes that this will not only attract employers to graduates of the program, but it will also attract highly qualified students to the program as well.