BYU women’s basketball falls to Gonzaga 79-64 in WCC semifinal

Amber Whiting’s debut campaign at the helm of BYU women’s basketball season came to an end Monday as the Cougars were defeated by No. 16 Gonzaga 79-64 in the WCC tournament semifinals in Las Vegas.

The Cougars shot a meager 35.7% from the field and 41.2% from downtown, with the Zags coming out on top by scoring 24 points from 23 BYU turnovers.

Nani Falatea scored 17 points with four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Lauren Gustin scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Emma Calvert scored 13 points to pair with five boards and three assists. Calvert proved her consistency while in Las Vegas as she averaged 70% from downtown in the last three games.

Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim led the Zags to the victory as she put up 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to secure her third straight double-double. Gonzaga will take on Portland in the WCC final Tuesday.

Monday’s game marks the last time that BYU women’s basketball will be in the WCC, as the Cougars head to the Big 12 in July.