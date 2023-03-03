BYU women’s basketball outslugs Pepperdine 74-59, advances to WCC quarterfinals

BYU women’s basketball team defeated No. 9 seed Pepperdine 74-59 Friday in Las Vegas to advance to the WCC quarterfinals.

“I feel like they are coming together at the right time,” BYU head coach Amber Whiting said. “They are learning about each other and really buying into the defensive game plans that we are setting forward and they are doing pretty well.”

BYU stayed in control for most of the game, leading by as many as 20 points even when faced with four Cougars in foul trouble.

Nani Falatea and Lauren Gustin helped the team end its previous three game losing streak as they both scored 23 points. While Gustin found herself early foul trouble, she recorded 18 rebounds to tie the WCC Tournament game rebound record.

Falatea paired her 23 points with an outstanding 36 minute performance with seven assists, four rebounds and only one turnover. Arielle Mackey-Williams contributed to the win with 13 points, four assists, four boards and lead the game in steals with three.

The Cougars will play No. 4 seed San Fransisco in the WCC quarterfinal game Saturday at 1 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.