Pokemon announces new games on 27th anniversary

No matter your age, your job, or, in most cases, where you live, odds are you have at least heard of Pokémon.

In the 27 years since its inception, Pokémon has become the world’s highest-grossing media franchise, with total revenue estimates exceeding $90 billion.

On Monday, the Pokémon company gave a presentation about their plans for the future.

“To all you trainers around the world who have journeyed together with your Pokémon over the years, we are so thankful for your support.” Tsunekazu Ishihara, president of The Pokémon Company, said.

The company announced the location for the next Pokémon world championships, which will take place in Japan for the very first time this August.

The Pokémon company also announced a re-release of the original cards in the Pokémon trading card game, as well as a new animated show exclusive to Netflix, and a new app that combines sleep tracking with idle gameplay.

Alongside new additions to the franchise, the presentation also teased updates to existing several Pokémon games such as Pokémon go and scarlet and violet.

The main series games will be gaining additional features and new downloadable content later this year, as well as the addition of two new Pokémon, named Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, which were made available in-game shortly after the announcement.

“I absolutely love the design. I love the reptilian design. It looks absolutely amazing.” Said Travis Scott, a lifetime Pokémon fan.

For fans of the series or those looking to give Pokémon a try, it seems 2023 will be a year with plenty to offer.