Good News Thursday: Students raise money for 80-year-old janitor, First baby pangolin is born in Europe, Endangered African penguins born in Arizona aquarium

Students raise money for 80-year-old janitor

(KHOU 11)

Three seniors at Callisburg High School started a GoFundMe page for their elderly high school janitor, who came out of retirement due to the increasing living costs.

After one of the student’s TikTok videos went viral of 80-year-old Mr. James cleaning the halls, $10,000 was raised in just 12 hours.

“It’s just so sad seeing an 80-year-old man having to do things an 80-year-old shouldn’t have to do,” student Banner Tidwell said. As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe has reached more than $200,000.

The students of Callisburg High hope to continue acts of kindness and inspire others around the world.

First baby pangolin is born in Europe

A baby Chinese pangolin is being weighed at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Prague zoo announced the first birth of a Chinese pangolin in captivity in Europe, a critically endangered animal species. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The Prague Zoo announced the first birth of a Chinese pangolin in captivity in Europe, a critically endangered animal species.

The baby pangolin was born on Feb. 2, weighing just 4.76 ounces. While the mother initially did not have enough milk, she was stimulated to produce more milk while the baby was fed milk from a cat. The animals are difficult to breed in captivity, as they require very specific humidity and temperature in their enclosure environment.

The zoo has named the baby pangolin “Little Cone” due to its resemblance to a spruce cone. It is estimated that almost 200,000 pangolins were trafficked in 2019, as their scales are used in traditional medicine in Asia.

Endangered African penguins born in Arizona aquarium

In this photo provided by OdySea Aquarium, veterinarians examine penguin “43,” one of the African penguin chicks recently born to parents Mojo and Lemieux at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (OdySea Aquarium via AP)

Three endangered African penguins were born last month at OdySea Aquarium in Arizona.

The African penguin population has declined rapidly over the past few decades and is endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature

“As the population of the African penguin continues to rapidly decline — down 23% in the past two years alone — OdySea Aquarium remains committed to the survival of the species in partnership with other Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ accredited facilities,” commented Jess Peranteau, director of animal care and education.

Aquarium employees will continue to monitor the chicks’ growth and development to make sure that they are healthy. The chicks are yet to be named, and for now are known by their numbers 42, 43 and 44.