BYU baseball walks off against Omaha in 12-11 home opening win

Jacob Wilk delivered a walk-off single as BYU baseball topped Omaha in a 10-inning thriller Thursday afternoon, besting the Mavericks 12-11 in the Cougars’ first contest back in Provo.

NO BETTER FEELING 😤 pic.twitter.com/McESYiYCek — BYU Baseball (@BYUBaseball) March 3, 2023

Mike Boeve of Omaha helped open the high scoring matchup with right at the start of the game, hitting a sacrifice fly to send Haiden Hunt home. BYU responded with a home run from Austin Deming in the bottom of the first, his third homer on the year.

A scoreless second inning was followed by four runs by BYU in the third. Deming continued his impressive day with a two RBI double and later scoring on a Cole Gambill base hit. After Omaha got a run back in the top of the fifth, Deming hit his second home run of the afternoon. BYU scored three more runs in that inning, increasing its lead to 9-2.

The Mavericks would mount a comeback in the top of the sixth as Hunt scored his second run of the afternoon. Infielder Eddie Satisky then singled down the right field line, allowing Drew Lechnir to reach home plate. One more run came by the hands of Boeve after Brennan Bales hit straight to shortstop.

Omaha would continue to add the scoreboard with four more runs coming in the eighth inning. With BYU still ahead 11-9, the Mavericks needed just two runs to force extra innings. Hunt scored his third run on the game, drawing Omaha within one. Boeve helped tie the game as he hit his third RBI, tying the game at 11-11.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Gambill singled into right field and stole second base on the next at bat. Jacob Wilk singled to send Gambill home, holding off the Mavericks to seal the win for BYU.

Six different pitchers took the mound for the Cougars, with Jack Sterner starting with six innings of five-run ball.

Having snagged their third win on the year, the Cougars will play Omaha again Friday at 3 p.m. at Miller Park.