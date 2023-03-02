BYU Adaptive Show Choir strikes a chord

BYU is home to several notable choral groups, but the Adaptive Show Choir stands out.

The choir is organized as a Y-Serve program where individuals with disabilities and BYU volunteers come together to learn choreography to songs and dances.

Ruby Anderson, the executive director of the choir, said it has been the best opportunity she’s had at BYU. “It has shown me how to love others, how to see people and how to really see the Christlike attitudes and values of all of our members,” she said.

Anderson said the choir was founded six years ago as a way to bring members of the local community and BYU campus together to sing, dance and connect with others.

The choir is easy to join and anyone interested in volunteering can email Anderson at *protected email* or contact her via the information on their website.

“We’re always wanting more volunteers, more people to join in on the fun and see what our program is,” she said.

Members of the choir practice one hour every Tuesday in anticipation of their concert at the end of the semester. This year, the concert will be held on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Smith Field House.

Anderson invited all to attend the free concert.

“Whenever I’m having a bad day or bad week, when school gets really stressful or there’s a lot on my plate, it might seem like going to direct this club with 200 people would be a burden, but honestly, it lights up my whole week,” she said. “The choir members and the volunteers, they love you unconditionally. They make you feel so seen and so heard, and it’s a beautiful experience to make everyone feel like they belong.”