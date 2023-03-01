By Kenady Clark
BYU women’s golf takes second at Causeway Invitational

BYU women’s golf finished in second place as a team in Tuesday’s Causeway Invitational at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento.

The team ended with a combined seven-over-par round on Monday, which would be the only round of play in the tournament as the second round was cancelled due to inclement weather and unplayable course conditions.

The University of Washington took home first place, edging the Cougars by three shots to end four-over-par.

Allysha Mae Mateo tied for fifth as she carded an even par round that included four birdies. 

Freshman Sunbin Seo and sophomore Alexa Udom both tied for 13th as they both carded rounds of two-over-par.

Kerstin Ngakuru and Annick Haczkiewicz, both seniors, tied for second with their rounds of three-over-par. 

The Cougars will head to Fairfax, CA to tee it up at the Juli Inkster Meadow Club Invitational on March 6-7.

