BYU
Trespassing
Feb. 21 — Trespassing reported at Harold B Lee Library.
PROVO
Theft
Feb. 20 — Property theft reported near 200 S. University Avenue.
Feb. 20 — Property theft reported near 300 W. 500 North Street.
Feb. 21 — Property theft reported near 150 W. 1460 North Street.
Feb. 23 —Property theft reported near 300 E. 600 South Street.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Feb. 20 — Automobile theft reported near 270 S. State Street.
Feb. 21 — Automobile theft reported near 150 N. 2630 West Street.
Burglary
Feb. 21 — Residential burglary reported near 500 North Street.
Feb. 23 — Burglary reported near 110 N. 750 West Street.
Robbery
Feb. 20 — Store robbery reported near 130 N. State Street.