Police Beat: Feb. 20 – Feb. 24

Joel Leighton
BYU

Trespassing

Feb. 21 — Trespassing reported at Harold B Lee Library.

PROVO

Theft

Feb. 20 — Property theft reported near 200 S. University Avenue.

Feb. 20 — Property theft reported near 300 W. 500 North Street.

Feb. 21 — Property theft reported near 150 W. 1460 North Street.

Feb. 23 —Property theft reported near 300 E. 600 South Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Feb. 20 — Automobile theft reported near 270 S. State Street.

Feb. 21 — Automobile theft reported near 150 N. 2630 West Street.

Burglary

Feb. 21 — Residential burglary reported near 500 North Street.

Feb. 23 — Burglary reported near 110 N. 750 West Street.

Robbery

Feb. 20 — Store robbery reported near 130 N. State Street.

