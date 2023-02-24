Video of the Day: Robbery suspect, getaway driver miss train by inches during police chase

(NEWS 12, DEMO PLUS, AUBURN PD, ANN ARBOR PD)

An armed robbery suspect and his getaway driver missed an oncoming train by inches in Auburn, Alabama on Feb. 9.

An officer saw a silver Cadillac sedan speeding after being informed that that was the getaway car of an armed robber.

The officer expected the car to stop but instead saw the car break through the crossing arms and jump over the tracks, barely missing the train. According to court records, Cadillac’s driver reached speeds of 120 mph.

The two later abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot. The passenger was eventually arrested, but the driver is still on the loose.