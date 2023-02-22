Resolution set to change the day of Halloween celebration in Utah fails in the senate

State Senator Kirk Cullimore presented Senate Concurrent Resolution 5, which aimed to move the day Utahns celebrate Halloween.

The resolution highly encourages Utah communities to celebrate Halloween on the same day each year. That day being the last Friday in October. However, the resolution failed in the senate with a vote of 9 to 16.

“I think it would be totally fine to have everything on Friday because most parties for college-age students are held on Friday and Saturday regardless of what day Halloween falls on,” student Emily Bunker said.

The resolution encourages all festivities to be held on that last Friday, including trick-or-treating.

“It just makes sense,” homeowner Kevin Phan said. “I’ve yet to hear a logical reason for why Halloween should stay on the 31st, and I’ve heard a lot of logical reasons for why it should be changed to the last Friday.”

Some arguments for the resolution include school nights for kids and college students, and even working adults wanting to go to sleep earlier than trick-or-treaters allow.

“It’ll be nice having this before the weekend, knowing that when my kid grows up and wants to go trick or treating, that she doesn’t have to wait until the next day to eat her candy,” Phan said.

The senator recognizes the historical relevance of Oct. 31, with the day marking the celebration of the harvest.

Cullimore argues that the meaning and celebration of the holiday has changed to carving pumpkins, bobbing for apples and children wearing costumes seeking treats.

“I have a few nieces and nephews,” Bunker said. “I think that it would also just be best for them to have Halloween celebrations on Friday because they have school during the week and also their parents have work during the week so it’d just be better for everyone.”