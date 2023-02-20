BYU
Reckless Burning
Feb. 13 — Burning of items near dumpster reported at Lavell Edwards Stadium.
Theft
Feb. 14 — Electric bike stolen from a bike rack reported at Heritage Halls.
Assault
Feb. 14 — Water balloon thrown at Lot 39, Richards building.
Feb. 14 — Water balloons thrown at Maeser Hill.
PROVO
Theft
Feb. 13 — Property theft was reported at 130 S. Sky Way.
Feb. 13 — Property theft was reported at 160 N. Freedom Blvd.
Feb. 14 — Bicycle theft was reported at 200 E. 500 North Street.
Feb. 15 — Property theft was reported at 200 E. 900 South Street.
Feb. 16 — Property theft was reported at 200 S. California Avenue.
Sexual Assault
Feb. 16 — Sexual abuse reported at 600 S. State Street.