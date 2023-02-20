BYU

Reckless Burning

Feb. 13 — Burning of items near dumpster reported at Lavell Edwards Stadium.

Theft

Feb. 14 — Electric bike stolen from a bike rack reported at Heritage Halls.

Assault

Feb. 14 — Water balloon thrown at Lot 39, Richards building.

Feb. 14 — Water balloons thrown at Maeser Hill.

PROVO

Theft

Feb. 13 — Property theft was reported at 130 S. Sky Way.

Feb. 13 — Property theft was reported at 160 N. Freedom Blvd.

Feb. 14 — Bicycle theft was reported at 200 E. 500 North Street.

Feb. 15 — Property theft was reported at 200 E. 900 South Street.

Feb. 16 — Property theft was reported at 200 S. California Avenue.

Sexual Assault

Feb. 16 — Sexual abuse reported at 600 S. State Street.