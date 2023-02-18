BYU men’s golf earns historic win at John A. Burns Intercollegiate tournament

BYU men’s golf ran away with the trophy at the Ocean Course at Hokuala on Friday as they finished 18 shots ahead of the second place team and scored an impressive 54-under.

After carding rounds of 273-271-266—810, the Cougars shattered the previous 54-hole school record by a staggering 10 shots.

“They started off the tournament by making birdies and just kept going,” BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. “The guys hit the driver great all week, hit some really good iron shots, putted the lights out and it is extremely fun to watch these guys make putts.”



The team notched an astounding 81 birdies and eight eagles on the week with four players finishing in the top ten of the tournament.

“After a bit of a lackluster fall season, this win was an incredible way for us to kick start the championship season,” director of golf Todd Miller said.



Carson Lundell finished tied for third as he carded rounds of 70-63-66—199 (17-under). Lundell’s performance bested his previous 54-hole career low, as well as round two (63) becoming his lowest round as a cougar.



Hawaii native, Keanu Akina finished in fifth place at 14-under par as he carded rounds of 66-67-69—202. This is Akina’s lowest 54-hole score of his collegiate career, as well as his best finish of the season.



Tyson Shelley and David Timmons rounded up the Cougar’s top ten finishers as they each finished 10-under par, tying for tenth place.



The Cougars have a couple weeks off before heading to San Diego Country Club for the Lamkin Invitational on March 6-7.