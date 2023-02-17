New cookie spot seeks to help Provo Towne Center revamp

Provo’s newest cookie spot, called Cookie Plug, is helping to revamp the Provo Towne Center area with culture and diversity.

The Provo Towne Center was once a prominent area but right now, it seems to be filled with more birds than people.

According to franchise owner Nathan Acrey, Cookie Plug wanted to bring life back to the area.

Cookie Plug has been in Provo since December and has brought a twist to Utah’s cookie war ever since.

According to Acrey, everything from the artwork on the walls to the cookie names bring culture.

And not only are they serving cookies, but serving the community as well.

“We do have the graffiti, we do have the music, we do have everything that brings culture to cookies,” he said.

Because of this, they draw in a crowd, helping the redevelopment of the area, he said.

“A lot of people come in here and say ‘I like the vibe in here, it’s different. I feel like I can finally breathe’ and if you know what that means you know,” he said.

Through their artwork, they attempt to make BYU students feel at home, which doesn’t always happen at just a regular cookie place.

“There’s a lot of students that come from outside the state where they’re used to stuff like this so this kind of gives them that connection to back home,” Acrey said.

BYU student Connor Elder feels just that.

“I really like how it’s different. There are so many different cookie places here in Provo and this place just has a different vibe about it,” Elder said.

Elder is excited to see how these cookies help the Provo area.

“I think it’s gonna help a lot because it’s a new, cool place,” he said.