BYUtv set to release second season of cartoon series ‘Saving Me’

BYUtv is set to release the second season of their animated show Saving Me on March 6.

The show was first aired in October 2022 and created with the help of BYU professors and alumni.

Animator and BYU alumna Kiersten Hale said her job was to draw all the characters after getting direction from producers.

“I usually start to sketch out a bunch of iterations of what that character might be so I might start with like 5-10,” Hale said.

From there the producers said they like the hair on character one but the shirt on character three and Hale took that feedback.

“I take all those elements and put them together,” Hale said.

Hale said she wants people to recognize things in themselves that they see in her characters.

“I hope people like it and can identify with the lessons and with the characters because that’s the most important thing,” Hale said.

Creator Aaron Johnston said the show follows elderly billionaire Bennet Bramble as he travels back in time to help his younger self make good choices.

“All of us I think have been asked if you could write a letter to your younger self, what would you say?” Johnston said.

The film has been reviewed as a family friendly version of Adult Swim’s award-winning cartoon Rick and Morty.

“I think it’s a great idea, and I think it will be exciting to see what they do for season two,” Malia Gonocchio said.