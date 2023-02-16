BYU Office of Belonging appoints 2 new associate vice presidents

Vice president of the BYU Office of Belonging, Carl Hernandez, has appointed Lita Little Giddins and Julianne Grose to associate vice president positions.

Both Little Giddins and Grose have worked for BYU for several years prior to accepting their new roles in BYU’s belonging initiative.

Lita Little Giddins received her bachelor’s degree in sociocultural anthropology before going on to get her master’s degree in social work and eventually becoming a licensed therapist. She has traveled around the world sharing how people may find growth, wellness and peace in their lives. Little Giddins worked for BYU as the manager of diversity, collaboration and inclusion in the College of Family, Home and Social Science and also served on BYU’s committee for Race, Equity and Belonging prior to her appointment as associate vice president of the Office of Belonging.

Lita Little Giddins was recently appointed as one of the associate vice presidents in the Office of Belonging. The BYU Office of Belonging strives to create “create a community of belonging composed of students, faculty, and staff whose hearts are knit together in love,” according to their mission statement. (BYU Photo)

With her educational and work background, Little Giddins hopes she can help create a space for all voices at BYU.

“I want to create spaces where people feel like they can speak and we can learn from each other,” Little Giddins said. “One sentence from the BYU statement on the Office of Belonging says ‘We value and embrace the variety of individual characteristics, life experiences and circumstances, perspectives, talents and gifts of each member of the community and the richness and strength they bring to our community.’ My goal is to promote that mission, connect with people and create a community where there are conversations happening.”

Vice president of the Office of Belonging, Carl Hernandez, said those who meet Little Giddins can immediately feel her love and deep spiritual commitment to the Savior and to serving “the one.”

“Lita’s appointment will provide substantial support to the Office of Belonging’s work to create university-wide belonging experiences and to address wellness issues throughout the university, particularly in the areas of emotional and mental health,” Hernandez said.

Julianne Grose is a molecular biology faculty member and has been teaching at BYU since 2008. Prior to her time at BYU, Grose earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry and mathematics before receiving her doctorate degree in biology, all from the University of Utah. Grose was the most recent recipient of the 2022 Lives Award from Be the Match National Marrow Donor Program for launching the Be The Match On Campus program at BYU, which as of November 2022 had added 4,472 new members to the Be The Match Registry. In addition to her 15 years of experience in the classroom, Grose has received many awards such as the C. Joseph Rowberry Teaching and Learning Faculty Fellowship.

Dr. Julianne Grose, a molecular biology professor, was appointed as one of the associate vice presidents in the Office of Belonging. Grose is excited to work with the BYU Office of Belonging to improve the BYU community. (Rebekah Baker/BYU Photo)

Grose is excited for the opportunity to participate in the Office of Belonging and have a hand in making the BYU campus a more Christ-centered community.

“Of all the missions of BYU, the most important mission is to spread the love and peace of Christ to everyone. That is exactly what the Office of Belonging is all about. I am so excited to work with Lita and Carl and his team because everyone has the Savior as their focus,” Grose said.

Grose loves discussing difficult issues, finding common ground and trying to solidify faith amidst difficulties. She hopes to incorporate these activities into her new role within the Office of Belonging.

Vice President Hernandez said Grose incorporates belonging principles into her curriculum as she mentors students in the classroom and in labs, something she will continue in her new role.

“Julianne’s substantial scholarship and teaching experience will assist the Office of Belonging to engage faculty in gospel-centered belonging efforts, and to engage the university community in gospel-centered belonging curriculum and experiential learning opportunities,” Hernandez said.

Both Little Giddins and Grose are excited to work towards creating a more inclusive BYU campus that is in line with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Little Giddins hopes that through their efforts, the BYU campus can become a community where Christ himself would feel at home.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the Lord could visit us at BYU because it’s so safe and loving and kind and caring? That’s what I hope for. I hope He could feel at home here,” Little Giddins said.

Both Little Giddins and Grose’s appointments were effective immediately following the announcement last week.