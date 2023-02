(CNN, KCAL, KCBS, RYAN CRAMER, OREGON STATE POLICE)

A six-month-old dog named Sophie jumped out of a car on a Los Angeles freeway last month and barely missed oncoming traffic.

Ryan Cramer, Sophie’s owner, said they rolled down the window and she jumped out of the Tesla window while driving.

Sophie was taken to the vet, where, other than a broken hip, she was given a clean bill of health.