A woman crashed into every car in a Mission Viejo, CA parking lot last week. Some individuals attempted to step between her and their car, but she continued to hit the vehicles.

The suspect, Aria Martin, fled the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism and reckless driving.