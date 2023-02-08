Video of the Day: ‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ climbs 40 story building

(prolife.spiderman via Instagram, KPHO, KTVK, @rdavisfox10, and @GriseldaZetino via Twitter)

Maison DesChamps, who calls himself “Pro-Life Spiderman,” climbed the Chase Tower in Phoenix, Arizona on Feb. 7 to raise money for a pro-life cause.

DesChamps has completed similar stunts in other cities, but was met at the top of the building Tuesday by a group of police officers who detained him.

This specific stunt was dedicated to a woman named Hope who is 22 weeks pregnant as an attempt to raise money so she can afford to keep and care for her baby. DesChamps is an ambassador for Letthemlive.org.