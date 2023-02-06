Eye on the Y: BYU study says prioritizing psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty hampers innovation, School of Education appoints new dean

BYU study says prioritizing psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty hinders innovation

Students walk across BYU campus. A study from the BYU Marriott School of Business said when organizations prioritize psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty, innovation can be hindered. (Megan Zaugg)

A study from the BYU Marriott School of Business determined when organizations prioritize psychological safety at the expense of intellectual honesty, innovation can be hindered.

The study, led by professors Taeya Howell and Jeff Dyer, said the balance between the two encourages a team’s ability to debate, disagree and in turn, innovate.

“Being able to be candid but not brutal may be the missing ingredient that teams need for innovation to prosper,” Dyer said.

BYU appoints new dean of School of Education

(Brooklynn Jarvis Kelson/BYU photo)

The David O. McKay School of Education announced the appointment of Kendra Hall-Kenyon as the new dean on Jan. 24.

Hall-Kenyon served as the interim dean from July 2022 to January 2023, after former dean Richard Osguthorpe was appointed an associate academic vice president.

Hall-Kenyon began teaching at BYU in 2002, has received the Nancy Peery Marriott Award for Scholarship and the Young Scholar Award and served as chair of the Department of Teacher Education.