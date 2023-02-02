Good News Thursday: Dog reunited with family after missing for 5 years, Germany pledges $222 million for Brazilian environmental policies, Comet visible for the first time in 50K years

Dog reunited with family after missing for 5 years

(KMBC)

A Missouri family has been reunited with its dog after he disappeared more than 5 and a half years ago. He was found over 40 miles outside of his home in Springfield.

Little Buddy was adopted by the family in 2017, but unfortunately was not turned in when he went missing, despite the fact that he was microchipped. Raytown Animal Control contacted his family after they found him wandering five years later.

“To be able to have a great happy ending like this makes all the difference in the world,” his owner said. “Just never would have expected after this many years that that microchip would lead to Little Buddy coming home.”

Germany pledges $222 million for Brazilian environmental policies

Svenja Schulze, Germany’s Economic Cooperation and Development Minister, and Brazil’s Environment Minister Marina Silva commit to preserve the Amazon rainforest. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The German government has announced a plan to provide $222 million towards environmental policies in Brazil. $38 million of this will be a donation to the Amazon Fund, which is the main international effort to preserve the Amazon rainforest.

The move comes as a result of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Minister Marina Silva’s commitment to preserving the Amazon rainforest. During the administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon reached a 15-year high.

“Despite all the difficulties, the increase in deforestation, the land grabbing, the fires, the dire state of the Indigenous populations, we see this as an opportunity to reverse this whole situation,” Silva said in the press conference.

Comet visible for the first time in 50K years

A green comet is set to streak across the sky this year, making a return after over 50,000 years. (Dan Bartlett via AP)

A green comet is set to appear Feb. 1-2 for the first time in over 50,000 years.

The comet is expected to be most visible this week to the Northern Hemisphere as it draws closer, coming within 26 million miles. Southern Hemisphere viewers will have to wait another month for a glimpse.

“This one seems probably a little bit bigger and therefore a little bit brighter and it’s coming a little bit closer to the Earth’s orbit,” said Paul Chodas, NASA’s comet and asteroid-tracking expert.