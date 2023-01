(ATLANTA POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Police saved a man from a stolen police car moments before it was hit by a train in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 28.

The car was allegedly stolen by the suspect, Mickal Parker, at a traffic stop.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect was chased by officers until he eventually overturned the car on top of train tracks. The video show officers rescuing Parker moments before a train struck the stolen vehicle.