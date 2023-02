(KGMB, KHNL, Caroline Sasaki)

A boulder crashed through a house in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Jan. 28, barely missing the home’s resident Caroline Sasaki.

Sasaki was walking to her couch to watch TV when a boulder came rolling down the hill next to her house and through the wall. She said she did not see the boulder and no longer feels safe in her house. After further investigation, it is still not known how it happened.