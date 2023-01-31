Maverik opens 400th store in Magna, Utah

Maverik opened their 400th store in Magna, Utah on Friday, Jan. 27.

The company was founded in Wyoming and now headquartered in Salt Lake City.

To celebrate, Maverik gave away pizza samples, soft drinks and burritos to customers who came on opening day. Chuck Maggelet, Maverik’s Chief Adventure Guide, spoke at the opening ceremony, alongside Dan Peay, the mayor of Magna, and both expressed enthusiasm for the store’s role in the community.

“We’re also honored to welcome a strong community partner to Magna,” Peay said.

According to Maggelet, customer experience is a key part of Maverik’s growth.

“Make sure that, wherever they go, our customers will see us, be able to trust that we’re gonna be there for them the way we need to be. Give them that great experience, send them on their way, do it again tomorrow.” Maggelet said.

Following Maverik’s outdoor theme and slogan of “Adventure’s First Stop” the store director cut a red climbing rope instead of a ribbon.

As part of the celebration, Maverik donated $10,000 to the Magna branch of Families, Administrations and Communities Together.

“I, of course, wish you all the best.” Maggelet said.

The new Maverik location features a picnic area, truck scales, an RV dump and Maverik’s restaurant Bonfire Grill.