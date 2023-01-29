BYU women’s track and field sets new school record at the Razorback Invitational

Competing against nationally ranked athletes of 14 teams, BYU women’s track and field rose to the challenge, showcasing one school record, four new program top 10 records, and eight personal bests in the Razorback Invitational.

Annalise Hart, Brilee Pontius, Marianne Barber and Sami Oblad obtained a school record of 3:39.15 in the 4×400 meter relay.

“We saved the best for last today with the women’s 4×400 school record,” BYU director of track and field Ed Eyestone said. “Props to Sami, Annalise, Marianne and Brilee for teaming together to get the baton around in a new record-breaking time.”

Barber, Hart and Pontius each set personal bests while contributing to the school record. Annalise Hart maintained her spot of No. 8 all-time at BYU with a personal best of 54.97 while Barber (freshman) claimed the No. 6 all-time with her personal record of 54.73.

“The girls were prepared to run something pretty fast,” said BYU sprints coach Kyle Grossarth. “They have high expectations and they went out there, executed and competed really hard. I’m proud of their effort.”

Finishing fourth in the women’s high jump, nationally ranked No. 7 Cierra Tidwell Allphin cleared 1.78m/5-10 on Friday and was the only Cougar to place in field events.

The Cougars saw two additional top 10 records in the mile run on Saturday from senior Sadie Sargent and freshman Riley Chamberlain.

Sargent now holds the No. 7 all-time at BYU with a personal record of 4:35.94 and Chamberlain hit No. 3 all-time in her first collegiate indoor mile with a time of 4:33.14.

Amidst some of the nations best, Chamberlain took third place in the mile with Sargent at seventh and Lexy Halladay-Lowry following at eighth.

Senior Aubrey Frentheway took second place in the 3000m at 9:13.10, simultaneously moving up to No. 8 all-time at BYU.

With outstanding performances across the board, BYU looks forward to competing on the road at Boston’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational and Texas Tech’s Jarvis Scott Open on Feb. 10-11.