By Jackson Payne
SportsBasketballFeaturedMen's Basketball

More Marriott misery: BYU drops 57-56 heartbreaker to Saint Mary’s

It’s deja vu all over again.

Just when you thought BYU men’s basketball couldn’t possibly generate any further heartbreak, Marriott misery smacked back in full force.

A mere 16 days following Gonzaga’s late rally to stun the Cougars, another elite WCC squad in Saint Mary’s made its final trip to Provo worthwhile with a closing dagger to bury BYU 57-56 Saturday night.

“Obviously this was a very tough, disappointing ending to a terrific game against a great team,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said. “This Saint Mary’s team is dominating our league and they’re playing at an elite level. I thought our guys competed in every way, made big plays down the stretch, a couple of really nice comeback runs and they answered the bell in every way except getting a stop in the last ten seconds.”

