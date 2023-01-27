Video of the Day: Paul Pelosi wrestles hammer away from attacker

(San Francisco Superior Court)

Released body-cam footage shows Paul Pelosi, husband of the former U.S. Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi, wrestling for control of a hammer from an attacker on Oct. 28, 2022. The suspect, David DePape, allegedly broke into the Pelosi home with the intent to kidnap the Speaker, however, she was not there.

DePape was charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon false imprisonment and threatening the family member of a government official.