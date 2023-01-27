Falatea leads the Cougars to best Saint Mary’s 74-59

A career night for Nani Falatea helped the Cougars defeat Saint Mary’s 74-59 on the road Thursday night, now having won eight of the last nine games.

Falatea scored 25 points, going 9-for-13 from the field and 4-for-5 from three to surpass her previous career high of 24 points.

Lauren Gustin continues to prove that she is the nation’s top rebounder as she grabbed 20 boards against the Gaels. Gustin also scored 20 points, making this the seventh time this season Gustin has recorded a 20-20 game and recording her 20th double-double in just 21 contests.

As a team, the Cougars dominated in the paint, scoring 34 of their points there. Saint Mary’s struggled to keep ahold of the ball as the Cougars forced 18 turnovers, turning them into 10 points.

Amanda Barcello scored 6 points off the bench for BYU, being the only scoring bench player of the night. Barcello secured the win with a big three in the final three minutes, while as a team, BYU only allowed one field goal in the final four minutes.

The Cougars head to Stockton to play Pacific on Saturday at 3 p.m. MDT. The game will be streamed on the WCC Network.