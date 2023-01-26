Good News Thursday: Plain White T’s singer surprises young cancer patient, Des Moines community activist gives free gas to the community, New pill treats diabetic cats without shots

Plain White T’s singer surprises young cancer patient

Plain White T’s lead singer Tom Higgenson surprised Lilah Loya, an 8-year-old cancer patient from California, when he showed up at her hospital to sing her favorite song, “Hey There Delilah.”

TikToker Isaiah Garza planned the surprise after Loya’s mom told him that she loved the song. While Loya watched a video of Higgenson performing the song, he entered the hospital room to sing it live.

Loya has been battling cancer for four years and has had over 30 rounds of chemotherapy.

Des Moines community activist gives free gas to the community

Community activist Rob Johnson gives back to the community by offering free gas and slices of pizza (KCCI)

Rob Johnson, a Des Moines community activist, celebrated his 35th birthday by giving free gas and pizza to hundreds of cars lined up around the block.

Johnson started the tradition last year, and was able to raise over $15,000 with the Des Moines Urban Experience in order to gift the community a fresh tank. He commented “somebody right now is blessed because they didn’t have the gas to make it, but we got it done.”

With gas prices sitting around $3.20 per gallon in some areas, a tank of gas could cost more than $50. “Especially being a mother of three kids, no job … every little resource, it adds up,” community member Brooke Sanders said.

New pill treats diabetic cats without shots

A new pill “Bexacat” that treats diabetic has been approved by the FDA. It is a long awaited alternative to daily injections. (Courtnee Winternheimer via AP).

The FDA approved Bexacat, a new pill used to treat diabetes in cats, on Dec. 9, and is anticipated to be available soon.

The pill is an alternative than the usual twice-daily injections of insulin that diabetic cats have to get.

“Some people are afraid of giving insulin injections. Some people don’t have the time to dedicate to the care of their cats,” veterinarian Dr. Catharine Scott-Moncrieff said.

Studies show that Bexacat improves glucose control and lowers blood sugar. Unfortunately, the drug cannot be given to diabetic cats who were previously treated with insulin.