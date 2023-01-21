BYU women’s basketball looks to keep win streak alive vs Santa Clara

BYU women’s basketball is currently on a seven-game win streak and they are looking to extend that nice run this weekend against conference foe, Santa Clara.

The Cougars are coming off a dominant performance at home Thursday where they took down San Francisco 78-59 in front of a record-high crowd at the Marriott Center. That game also saw the team put up the most points in a single game this season, showing that this team is peaking at just the right time.

Junior Forward Lauren Gustin is a big reason for that peak and she has the statistics to back her up. Now known as the “double-double queen” Gustin is leading her team out on the floor and putting up dominant numbers while doing so. In Thursday’s morning game against San Francisco, Gustin scored 27 points, tying her career-high, while also hauling in 19 rebounds. And while stats like those would be reason for enjoying and relishing, Gustin is just looking forward to the next game on Saturday.

“It’s nice to be able to appreciate the wins the day of and whatnot, but we gotta get our minds right for Santa Clara” said Gustin on Friday morning on the BYUtv morning sports show BYU Sports Nation. Make no mistake, Gustin has the right mindset as Santa Clara will be no walkover as they come into Provo this weekend.

The Broncos are 12-9 on the season and 3-5 in conference play. They just won in a battle last Thursday against San Diego where they finished victorious in come-from-behind fashion, 62-56. Santa Clara has been in close games all season long and are 3-4 in games that are decided by 10 points are less, with 3 of those losses coming in the last month while dealing with some injuries on the roster, but key players for the Broncos are looking poised to be on the Marriott Center floor come Saturday.

One of those key players is senior guard Lexie Pritchard, who returned to the floor after two games off with injury. Pritchard dropped 13 points on 6-10 shooting in the team’s win over the Toreros and is averaging over 50% shooting on the year. BYU should have its hands full in what should be a close game between the two programs.

“I think every team is coming out and giving us their best shot regardless of their record,” Gustin said. “Santa Clara is always a good team, they always push the ball out in transition so we just gotta come prepared (Saturday), be locked in today, have a great day of practice, and be dialed in on film, and hopefully be able to continue our win streak.”

The game on Saturday will be at 2 p.m. and will be televised on BYUtv and the BYUtv app.