(WISN, MILWAUKEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION)

A woman was rescued from her car by firefighters and police officers after driving into an icy retention pond in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in December.

Bodycam footage was recently released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, showing members of the rescue crew shattering her car window to pull her out. They wore specialized gear to withstand the wind chills that dropped below -22 degrees Fahrenheit.