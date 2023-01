(KGAN, NICK STEWART, KGAN/Nick Stewart)

The earliest recorded tornado to ever touch down in Iowa was caught on camera on Jan. 16 right outside of Williamsburg.

Confirmed tornado on the ground north of I-80, about 3 miles east of Conroy. Take cover now if you are in the path of this storm! — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) January 16, 2023 (@NWSQuadCities via Twitter)

This was the first time a tornado has touched down in Iowa during January since 1986, and the second time a tornado has been recorded in January.